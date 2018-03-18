Realty ONE Group Announces Blog Redesign

Commentary, Industry Insights and More Spotlighted on ‘UNwritten’



Realty ONE Group has redesigned its blog, UNwritten, containing news, trends, tech tools and more, plus a new “Stories of Tomorrow” tagline. The blog also features Realty ONE Group’s podcast, UNreal, as well as “Kuba’s Corner,” a personal blog by the brand’s founder, Kuba Jewgieniew.

“Real estate can be seen as confusing to those who don’t understand it, and we’re here to change that by humanizing the industry,” says Jewgieniew, CEO of Realty ONE Group. “UNwritten will be our platform to share our passion by allowing us to further connect with our professionals, keep them informed of the latest trends, and inspire them to become empowered entrepreneurs.

“I believe that anyone can be a great storyteller, whether it’s written on a piece of paper or spoken aloud,” Jewgieniew says. “We’re breaking the industry ice with UNwritten by having our real estate professionals and members of our ONE family—the innovators, dreamers, and artists—tell their stories, which in turn will open the doors to inspiration for anyone who is reading or listening in.”

Readers can subscribe to UNwritten at blog.realtyonegroup.com.

