EBCBOR and AREAA Celebrate Lunar New Year

The Eastern Bergen County Board of REALTORS® (EBCBOR) in New Jersey and the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) North Jersey Chapter celebrated the year of the dog with an event in February, organized by EBCBOR’s Equal Opportunity and Cultural Diversity Committee Chair Miriam Yu and Vice Chair Nathaly Castillo. The event gathered more than 200 industry professionals, and included a traditional Lion Dance and instrumental performance sponsored by One Park Condominiums.

“In addition to One Park, we want to thank all our sponsors for this event, which are Chase Bank, Santander Bank, Gloria Oh Law Group, LLC., U.S. Bank, and Clear Skies Title Agency for your immense support,” says Basil Singh, president of EBCBOR, with CENTURY 21 Allstars 100. “We are so thankful to have a strong group of industry professionals who support our organization.”

“This year’s Lunar New Year Celebration was by far the best, with EBCBOR’s partnership that created amazing synergy among our members,” says Meiling Lee, president of AREAA, with Park and Shore in Jersey City, N.J. “We definitely took real estate networking to the higher level and will continue to raise the bar.”

The event was hosted at Exit 201 in Cliffside Park, N.J.

For more information, please visit www.bergenboard.com.

