Free Seminar: Commercial Real Estate Investment and Property Management

Weichert Commercial Brokerage, Inc. and Weichert Property Management have announced a free seminar, “Essentials of Commercial Real Estate Investment and Property Management,” at its corporate headquarters in Morris Plains, N.J., on April 11 at 6:30 p.m. The free, no-obligation seminar is open to the public.

During the seminar, several of New Jersey’s leading real estate investment and property management experts will share their insights and strategies to getting started on the road to success. Speakers include Jim Sousa, president of Weichert Commercial Brokerage, Inc., and Dave Hardy, president of Weichert Property Management, who will educate attendees about the following topics:

Today’s best real estate investment options and the benefits of entering the current market

The often-misunderstood process for determining a fair purchase price

How to uncover properties with hidden potential

The best way to evaluate the cash flow opportunity of an investment property

The must-have services you should expect when hiring a property manager

“This seminar is a great opportunity for those interested in the commercial real estate industry to gain valuable knowledge about the investment process,” says Sousa. “We invite everyone to join us for this free educational event, where they will also discover how to manage their newly purchased investment property from experts in the field.”

To guarantee a place at the seminar, those interested in attending are asked to register by calling 877-331-6622 or emailing register@weichert.com.

Weichert’s corporate headquarters is located at 1625 Route 10 East in Morris Plains, N.J.

For more information, please visit www.weichertcommercial.com.



