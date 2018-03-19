Get Your Home in Spring Shape With These Tips

The start of spring is the perfect time to tackle a few overlooked tasks in your home and gear up for the warmer months. Below are a handful of tips to prep your space for the season swap.

Attack the attic. Whether you have an attic, garage, or guest bedroom that takes the brunt of your clutter, visit those “out of sight, out of mind” spaces and reorganize, declutter and clean. Ditch sentimentality and really be brutal with items you no longer use. If you have enough usable items, consider a yard sale, or simply drag them to the closest clothing and goods drive.

Polish. To make your home sparkle, spend an afternoon polishing the wood or tile floors, furniture, windows, and even silver to make your home really shine.

Repaint. From the front steps to the kitchen cabinets, spring is a great time to touch up any old paint jobs and add a pop to your home.

Declutter. For those who live in seasonal climates, the chillier months often lead to a pileup of clutter as you spend more time indoors. Zip around your home and pack away any winter weather items (boots and coats) or gather those stacks of magazines and paperbacks for donating to your local drive. This is also a great time to go through the closet and weed out whatever you haven’t worn in the past few seasons.

Add green. Your yard isn’t the only place that likes to go green in the springtime. Snag a couple houseplants and pepper them around your space, especially in places you frequent often, like the front hallway, or your home office.