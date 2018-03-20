ERA Key’s Auburn Office Donates $2,000 to Local Organizations

ERA Key Realty Services’ Auburn, Mass., office has donated $2,000 to four local organizations, giving $500 each to Webster-Dudley Food Share and the Oxford Ecumenical Food Shelf, two food pantries; Dog Orphans, Inc., a no-kill dog shelter; and Auburn Youth and Family Services, Inc. (AYFS), which promotes the healthy development of youth and families.

“We’re proud of the commitment our agents make to their community,” says Bryan Davis, manager of ERA Key’s Auburn office. “They embrace the opportunity to give back and support local non-profit organizations.”

Agents in the Auburn office donate through The ERA Key Realty Services Charitable Trust Foundation, which donated $43,282 to 36 charities in 2017. The foundation has given $341,282 since its inception in 2004.

For more information, please visit www.erakey.com.



