Century 21 Real Estate Announces Michael Miedler as Chief Growth Officer

Century 21 Real Estate has announced Michael Miedler as its chief growth officer, whose duty is to affiliate agents and companies who support its vision. Miedler, a 20-year veteran of Realogy Holdings Corp., was formerly senior vice president at Century 21, involved in brand development and marketshare strategy.



“Mike has done an amazing job growing this organization over the last few years,” says Nick Bailey, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate. “He has the experience, the industry knowledge and the respect of his peers, and I have every confidence he is the relentless go-getter we need to lead this new chapter of unprecedented growth. From recruiting the best and brightest in the industry to increasing transactions year over year, the CENTURY 21 brand is committed to becoming the most sought after brand in real estate and the first choice for consumers and industry professionals alike.”

“Taking on the position of chief growth officer couldn’t come at a better time, as the senior leadership team led by Nick and Cara Whitley, our CMO, are making the bold moves necessary to lead the future acceleration of this iconic brand,” says Miedler. “I’m excited to take on this role—to give 121 percent and further solidify the CENTURY 21 brand as a leader in the global real estate market.”

Miedler is a member of both the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) and the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA).

In early March, Century 21 debuted a rebrand, including advertising, a logo redesign, and a media partnership with ESPN.

