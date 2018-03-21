RE/MAX Affiliates Donate $10.8 Million to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in 2017

RE/MAX affiliates donated more than $10.8 million to 170 Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals in 2017, bringing its contributions to more than $167 million total. Affiliates donate through CMN Hospitals’ Miracle Home and Miracle Property programs, which fund pediatric medical equipment and treatments, as well as other healthcare services.

“RE/MAX agents are the most generous people I know, and understand the importance of supporting the children who are treated at member hospitals,” says Mike Reagan, senior vice president of Business Alliances at RE/MAX. “When agents meet a Miracle Child whose life has been improved by the amazing work happening at local hospitals, they realize they’re part of that child’s story. That’s the magic of the Miracle Home and Miracle Property programs.”

Through the Miracle Home and Miracle Property programs, RE/MAX affiliates can market each listing as a Miracle Home or Miracle Property and make a donation to CMN Hospitals after each closed transaction on behalf of their client. In addition, RE/MAX offices and agents raise funds through golf tournaments, benefit dinners, auctions and other community fundraisers. Many agents also visit children’s hospitals and volunteer to further support the cause.

“We’re thrilled with the continued support and dedication of the RE/MAX network,” says John Lauck, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “RE/MAX affiliates are exceptional because many of them incorporate the spirit of giving into each business transaction and office event, raising funds year-round. These efforts help 10 million kids each year and fund critical care and treatments at local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.”

RE/MAX affiliates help kids like this year’s Miracle Child, Carson Cline, who, at six days old, suffered a brain bleed that affected both sides of his brain. He was born at just under 26 weeks, weighing only one pound, 12 ounces, and 13 months later was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. With 25 percent of the right side of his brain no longer working, and the left side covered in scar tissue from the bleed, Carson needed multiple surgeries, including one that threatened his ability to walk. Today, the positive 10-year-old is driven to try harder each day. He recently realized some of his needs differed from his peers, but doesn’t let anything slow him down.

Carson attended RE/MAX’s annual R4 Convention, joining Opening General Session host Brian Buffini and RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos to share his story and thank the audience for their support and generosity. Throughout the week, Carson inspired RE/MAX agents and brokers to raise more than $120,000 at a live auction event.



