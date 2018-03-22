NAGLREP Housing Policy Summit to Gather Leaders in LGBT+ Community and Real Estate

The National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals’ (NAGLREP) Second Annual LGBT Housing Policy Summit will gather leaders in the LGBT+ community and real estate, including Alex Perriello, chairman emeritus, Realogy Franchise Group; Anthony Hitt, CEO, Engel & Vӧlkers North America; Teresa Palacios Smith, VP, Diversity & Inclusion, HSF Affiliates; Vince Malta, first vice president, National Association of REALTORS® (NAR); and Anthony Hutchinson, director of Government and Industry Relations, Freddie Mac. The event, to be held at the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Equality Center in Washington, D.C. on April 18, will be keynoted by U.S. Congressman Ted Deutch (D-Fla.), who is vice chair of the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus. Deutch represents Florida coastline communities from central Broward County to northern Palm Beach County. He has recently played a vital role in helping the Parkland community recover from the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The event’s speakers will address the importance of the real estate industry engaging with the LGBT community, along with the need to fully eradicate housing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The positive changes that have occurred in the LGBT community since marriage equality was legalized, LGBT youth homelessness and housing for the aging are other critical topics that will be discussed.

Additional speakers include:

Michael Fuller , National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

, National LGBT Chamber of Commerce Nii-Quartelai Quartey , Ed.D, AARP

, Ed.D, AARP Karine Jean-Pierre , MoveOn.org

, MoveOn.org Jillian Lenson , U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

, U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) Scott Juhl , First American Title

, First American Title Anthony Weekly , Sun Trust Mortgage

, Sun Trust Mortgage Kelly Kent , SAGE

, SAGE David Stacy, HRC

The all-day event concludes with a Capitol Hill visit to meet with the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus, and the opportunity for attendees to visit with their elected officials. Space is limited; registration is available at www.naglrep.com.

“The real estate industry is one of the most progressive in its stance on inclusion, yet we still have work to be done,” says John Graff, chair of NAGLREP Policy Committee and founder of Graff Real Estate. “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act with NAR, many are shocked to learn that the federal government and 28 states offer no protection from housing discrimination to the LGBT community. And, from a purely business sense, it is important for the industry to understand the needs and concerns of the LGBT community and welcome its immense buying power, estimated to be almost $1 trillion.”

Wells Fargo Home Mortgage is the title sponsor of the NAGLREP LGBT Housing Policy Summit.

“Wells Fargo is proud to be the title sponsor of the NAGLREP LGBT Housing Policy Summit,” says Cerita Battles, SVP, head of Diverse Segments, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. “As the nation’s leading residential mortgage lender, Wells Fargo understands how emotional the connection to a home is for Americans and we work hard to help our customers reach their homeownership goals. We know that real estate agents are often the first point of contact for aspiring homeowners and working with real estate groups like NAGLREP is key in reaching and educating consumers about homeownership so they become sustainable homeowners.”

For more information, please visit www.naglrep.com.



