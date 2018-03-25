FHFA: Home Prices Rise in January

Home prices rose 0.8 percent month-over-month in January, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA) recently released House Price Index (HPI). The HPI year-over-year—based on prices for homes with Fannie Mae- or Freddie Mac-backed mortgages—was up 7.3 percent.

Per the Index, month-over-month home price changes ranged from -0.7 percent in the West South Central Census division to +1.2 percent in the New England and Pacific divisions. Home price changes year-over-year ranged from +5.1 percent in the West South Central Census division to +10 percent in the Mountain division.

Source: Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA)



