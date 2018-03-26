Adjust Who Can See Your ACE Posts On Facebook: Public, Friends, Custom

During the process of connecting ACE to Facebook, Facebook asked you whether the ACE posts should be seen by the Public, Friends, Only Me, or you may have selected a Custom setting.

To check or change your settings:

Login to Facebook

Click the downward triangle at top fight and click ‘Settings’

In left menu click ‘Apps’ to arrive at App Settings page.

In App Settings look for app called ‘RISMedia ACE’

Click the grayed out pencil icon to access the ‘Edit Settings’ area.

At top of page see the ‘App visibility and post audience’ section. Select Public, Friends, Only Me, Custom.

If these posts are going to your Facebook business page you might to set to ‘Public’.

For questions about posting to a Facebook profile vs Facebook business page see this help guide, “Adjust Posting to Facebook Profile or Facebook Page(s)“