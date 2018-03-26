Adjust Who Can See Your ACE Posts On Facebook: Public, Friends, Custom

During the process of connecting ACE to Facebook, Facebook asked you whether the ACE posts should be seen by the Public, Friends, Only Me, or you may have selected a Custom setting.
To check or change your settings:
- Login to Facebook
- Click the downward triangle at top fight and click ‘Settings’
- In left menu click ‘Apps’ to arrive at App Settings page.
- In App Settings look for app called ‘RISMedia ACE’
- Click the grayed out pencil icon to access the ‘Edit Settings’ area.
- At top of page see the ‘App visibility and post audience’ section. Select Public, Friends, Only Me, Custom.
- If these posts are going to your Facebook business page you might to set to ‘Public’.
For questions about posting to a Facebook profile vs Facebook business page see this help guide, “Adjust Posting to Facebook Profile or Facebook Page(s)“