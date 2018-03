Engel & VÃ¶lkers Announces 2017 Award Winners in the Americas

Engel & Völkers Americas has announced its 2017 award winners, with Engel & Völkers Vancouver earning its highest honor, The Engel & Völkers Cup:

Top 5 Producing Shops (GCI)

Engel & Völkers Park City Engel & Völkers Vancouver Engel & Völkers Montréal Engel & Völkers New York City Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta

Top 5 Producing Shops (Sides)

Engel & Völkers Minneapolis Downtown Engel & Völkers Vancouver Engel & Völkers Montréal Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta Engel & Völkers Park City

Top 5 Producing Teams (GCI)

Mercedes/Berk Team, Engel & Völkers New York City Binab Group, Engel & Völkers Victoria Oak Bay Lawson Team, Engel & Völkers Park City Vancity Living Team, Engel & Völkers Vancouver Team Soli, Engel & Völkers Lake Tahoe

Top 5 Producing Teams (Sides)

Vancity Living Team, Engel & Völkers Vancouver Binab Group, Engel & Völkers Victoria Oak Bay Lawson Team, Engel & Völkers Park City Mark Mayer Team, Engel & Völkers Hilton Head Team Soli, Engel & Völkers Lake Tahoe

Top 5 Producing Advisors (GCI)

Paul Benson, Engel & Völkers Park City Carol Sollak, Engel & Völkers Wellington Alison Elder, Engel & Völkers Truckee Donner Rochelle Cantor, Engel & Völkers Montréal Shirley Gary, Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta

Top Producing Advisors (Sides)

Shirley Gary, Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta Alison Elder, Engel & Völkers Truckee Donner André Parisien, Engel & Völkers Tremblant John King, Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central Debby Doktorczyk, Engel & Völkers Montréal



Competence Award – Engel & Völkers Charlotte

The Competence Award recognizes best use of techniques and strategies for team development; achievement of increasing per-person productivity through leveraging Engel & Völkers Academy and coaching programs; and the greatest utilization of the Engel & Völkers Shop Concept.

Exclusivity Award – Engel & Völkers Park City

The Exclusivity Award recognizes the successful utilization and encouragement to adopt Engel & Völkers marketing platforms to promote the brand in the local market, as well as attracting top quality talent.

Passion Award – Engel & Völkers Park City

The Passion Award recognizes the positive impact had on communities served through leadership and an increase of overall goodwill toward local organizations, philanthropy and community.

Special Olympics Awards

Special Olympics Champion Award – Engel & Völkers Tysons; Engel & Völkers Lansdowne

The Special Olympics Champion Award recognizes the top shops that raised the most funds through corporately-sponsored fundraising activities.

Local Spirit Partner Award – Engel & Völkers Hilton Head

The Local Spirit Partner Award recognizes the top shop that collectively donated time, resources and funds to make a significant difference for its local chapter.

Volunteer Extraordinaire – Julie Brodie, Engel & Völkers Tysons

The Volunteer Extraordinaire award recognizes an individual who has made a significant difference as a Special Olympics volunteer.

Contribution at Closing Awards – Advisor: David Lawson, Engel & Völkers Park City; Shop: Engel & Völkers Park City

The Contribution at Closing Awards are presented to the top shop and advisor who raises the most money through donations received at home closings under the Special Olympics Contribution at Closing Program.

Play Unified Champion – Engel & Völkers Park City

The Play Unified Champion award is presented to the top shop that raised the most money through participation in the corporately-sponsored fundraising activities: Exchange events, Contribution at Closing, Spirit of Giving, Exchange registration.

Private Office Advisor Inductees

Private Office advisors undergo a thorough qualification process that considers an advisor’s personal network, past client satisfaction, community standing, market knowledge, average price point, significant transactions, and passion for continually learning and evolving their business within their local and global sphere of influence. This designation is recognized and respected globally:

Shawn Anderson, Engel & Völkers Vancouver

Nancy Bailey, Engel & Völkers Niagara

Beau Blankenship, Engel & Völkers 30A Beaches

Christine Brennan, Engel & Völkers Collingwood Muskoka

Val Burmester, Engel & Völkers Seattle Downtown

Deb Cherry, Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central

Stephen Christie, Engel & Völkers Westlake Village

Allan Consky, Engel & Völkers Toronto Central

Vanessa Fukunaga, Engel & Völkers Los Cabos

Dan Gottesman, Engel & Völkers Mercer Island

Michael Ledwitz, Engel & Völkers Boca Raton

Jeff Lloyd, Engel & Völkers West Hollywood

Ellen Plante-Klein, Engel & Völkers St. George

Mike Rampf, Engel & Völkers Vancouver

Robb Saar, Engel & Völkers New York City

Bruce Soli, Engel & Völkers Lake Tahoe

Sandy Ravens Soli, Engel & Völkers Lake Tahoe

“Engel & Völkers continues to attract dynamic real estate professionals with a true passion for what we do every day,” says Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas. “It’s because of this and our unwavering commitment to service that 2017 was our best year yet as a global company, in the Americas and for many of our advisors and shops. It’s an honor to recognize our network leaders who do great things and inspire others to do their best.”



