Engel & VÃ¶lkers Announces 2017 Award Winners in the Americas

Engel & VÃ¶lkers Americas has announced its 2017 award winners, with Engel & VÃ¶lkers Vancouver earning its highest honor, The Engel & VÃ¶lkers Cup:

Top 5 Producing Shops (GCI)

Engel & VÃ¶lkers Park City Engel & VÃ¶lkers Vancouver Engel & VÃ¶lkers MontrÃ©al Engel & VÃ¶lkers New York City Engel & VÃ¶lkers Buckhead Atlanta

Top 5 Producing Shops (Sides)

Engel & VÃ¶lkers Minneapolis Downtown Engel & VÃ¶lkers Vancouver Engel & VÃ¶lkers MontrÃ©al Engel & VÃ¶lkers Buckhead Atlanta Engel & VÃ¶lkers Park City

Top 5 Producing Teams (GCI)

Mercedes/Berk Team, Engel & VÃ¶lkers New York City Binab Group, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Victoria Oak Bay Lawson Team, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Park City Vancity Living Team, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Vancouver Team Soli, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Lake Tahoe

Top 5 Producing Teams (Sides)

Vancity Living Team, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Vancouver Binab Group, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Victoria Oak Bay Lawson Team, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Park City Mark Mayer Team, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Hilton Head Team Soli, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Lake Tahoe

Top 5 Producing Advisors (GCI)

Paul Benson, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Park City Carol Sollak, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Wellington Alison Elder, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Truckee Donner Rochelle Cantor, Engel & VÃ¶lkers MontrÃ©al Shirley Gary, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Buckhead Atlanta

Top Producing Advisors (Sides)

Shirley Gary, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Buckhead Atlanta Alison Elder, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Truckee Donner AndrÃ© Parisien, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Tremblant John King, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Ottawa Central Debby Doktorczyk, Engel & VÃ¶lkers MontrÃ©al



Competence Award â€“ Engel & VÃ¶lkers Charlotte

The Competence Award recognizes best use of techniques and strategies for team development; achievement of increasing per-person productivity through leveraging Engel & VÃ¶lkers Academy and coaching programs; and the greatest utilization of the Engel & VÃ¶lkers Shop Concept.

Exclusivity Award â€“ Engel & VÃ¶lkers Park City

The Exclusivity Award recognizes the successful utilization and encouragement to adopt Engel & VÃ¶lkers marketing platforms to promote the brand in the local market, as well as attracting top quality talent.

Passion Award â€“ Engel & VÃ¶lkers Park City

The Passion Award recognizes the positive impact had on communities served through leadership and an increase of overall goodwill toward local organizations, philanthropy and community.

Special Olympics Awards

Special Olympics Champion Award â€“ Engel & VÃ¶lkers Tysons; Engel & VÃ¶lkers Lansdowne

The Special Olympics Champion Award recognizes the top shops that raised the most funds through corporately-sponsored fundraising activities.

Local Spirit Partner Award â€“ Engel & VÃ¶lkers Hilton Head

The Local Spirit Partner Award recognizes the top shop that collectively donated time, resources and funds to make a significant difference for its local chapter.

Volunteer Extraordinaire â€“ Julie Brodie, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Tysons

The Volunteer Extraordinaire award recognizes an individual who has made a significant difference as a Special Olympics volunteer.

Contribution at Closing Awards â€“ Advisor: David Lawson, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Park City; Shop: Engel & VÃ¶lkers Park City

The Contribution at Closing Awards are presented to the top shop and advisor who raises the most money through donations received at home closings under the Special Olympics Contribution at Closing Program.

Play Unified Champion â€“ Engel & VÃ¶lkers Park City

The Play Unified Champion award is presented to the top shop that raised the most money through participation in the corporately-sponsored fundraising activities: Exchange events, Contribution at Closing, Spirit of Giving, Exchange registration.

Private Office Advisor Inductees

Private Office advisors undergo a thorough qualification process that considers an advisor’s personal network, past client satisfaction, community standing, market knowledge, average price point, significant transactions, and passion for continually learning and evolving their business within their local and global sphere of influence. This designation is recognized and respected globally:

Shawn Anderson, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Vancouver

Nancy Bailey, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Niagara

Beau Blankenship, Engel & VÃ¶lkers 30A Beaches

Christine Brennan, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Collingwood Muskoka

Val Burmester, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Seattle Downtown

Deb Cherry, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Ottawa Central

Stephen Christie, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Westlake Village

Allan Consky, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Toronto Central

Vanessa Fukunaga, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Los Cabos

Dan Gottesman, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Mercer Island

Michael Ledwitz, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Boca Raton

Jeff Lloyd, Engel & VÃ¶lkers West Hollywood

Ellen Plante-Klein, Engel & VÃ¶lkers St. George

Mike Rampf, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Vancouver

Robb Saar, Engel & VÃ¶lkers New York City

Bruce Soli, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Lake Tahoe

Sandy Ravens Soli, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Lake Tahoe

“Engel & VÃ¶lkers continues to attract dynamic real estate professionals with a true passion for what we do every day,” says Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & VÃ¶lkers Americas. “It’s because of this and our unwavering commitment to service that 2017 was our best year yet as a global company, in the Americas and for many of our advisors and shops. It’s an honor to recognize our network leaders who do great things and inspire others to do their best.”



For more information, please visit www.evusa.com.



