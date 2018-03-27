5 Annual Flowers to Plant in Your Garden This Spring

                        RISMedia's ACE
Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
{ "homeurl": "http://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 0, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "http://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 0, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "200px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 10 } }

5 Annual Flowers to Plant in Your Garden This Spring

5 Annual Flowers to Plant in Your Garden This Spring
Share This Post Now!

Looking to spice up your garden this spring? Below are a handful of colorful annual blooms to brighten any flower bed.

Cornflowers, also known as Bachelor’s Buttons, are a long stemmed blue flower sure to add a color pop to your bed. They bloom through summer, so sprinkle them throughout your plantings for a full season of stunning color.

Begonias bloom in fierce reds and pretty pinks from May through October. Add a bed or pot by the front door for fiery petals until fall.

Pansies are whimsical, multi-colored blossoms that thrive in partial shade. Most die out by the summer’s end but a few varieties will hold strong until fall.

Snapdragons are as hearty as they are vibrant, with lovely orange to red colorings and tall stems. You can sow snapdragon seeds in early spring, fall or even winter!

Marigolds do best in full sun, and their cheery bright full bloom is also known to keep pests away, so you may want to line your garden beds with them.

Facebook Comments

View Cart Checkout Continue Shopping