How to Add Red to a Room

Love the color red but not sure how to add this bold shade to your space? Below are a few tips.

Art. Adding a bright red painting, sculpture or oversized piece of pottery to your space can give it a color pop without overwhelming.

Do the door. A red front door is more than just eye catching—if you practice feng shui, a red door is said to draw Chi into you home.

Fixtures. A red hanging light, paper lantern or globe fixture can brighten up a space in more ways than one.

Furniture. If a room is decorated in neutrals, adding a red sofa or armchair can add vibrancy without overwhelming.

Flowers. Not quite ready for any permanent red changes to your home? No sweat. A bouquet of red roses, anthurium, or chrysanthemums can have the same impact.