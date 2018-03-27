Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Expands in Seattle Area

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has added Issaquah, Wash.-based Thomas L. Macy Real Estate to its franchise network, the company recently announced. The brokerage, now doing business as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Macy & Co., is led by Broker/Owner Bridget Franklin and serves Eastern Seattle.

“As a boutique agency looking to expand our reach, the opportunity to join forces with a nationally-recognized brand that offers us the technology and market presence to achieve this goal was highly appealing,” says Franklin. “Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate shares our passion for the industry, and being a part of their network will enable us to grow our franchise while maintaining the individual identity that drives our current success.”



“The desire of Bridget and her team to continually discover new ways to improve their capabilities and move the needle plays an essential role in their success and aligns perfectly with our core values,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “Their commitment to sharing knowledge among affiliated agents helps mold independent accomplishments into collective success, and we look forward to supporting them as they capitalize on these achievements to grow their brand.”



Content Square 1.

For more information, please visit www.BHGRE.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.