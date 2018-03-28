Chicago Brokerage Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate

Chicagoland Brokers has affiliated with the CENTURY 21® System, now operating as CENTURY 21 Action! The brokerage will continue to serve real estate needs throughout Northwest Chicago and the larger metro area.

“After opening my own office, I knew I wanted to eventually go back to a franchise simply because they offer the tools I need to ensure I am supporting my associates to be the best they can be,” says Henry Sakowski, broker/owner, who was formerly with RE/MAX. “Choosing to join the CENTURY 21 System was an obvious decision. From the brand recognition and expansive network to their dedication to always giving 121 percent, I knew I wanted my agents to have the best, and we’re excited to begin working as CENTURY 21 Action!”

“Henry Sakowski is a strong leader, and we’re excited to welcome him and his impressive team to the CENTURY 21 System,” says Nick Bailey, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate. “At Century 21 Real Estate, we’re dedicated to defying mediocrity, and that means working with quality real estate agents and offices. To that end, we’re looking forward to seeing the continued success and growth of CENTURY 21 Action!”

Sakowski heads a team of 170 real estate professionals.



