RE/MAX Worldwide Footprint Expands

RE/MAX has announced it expanded its footprint worldwide in 2017, bringing its agent count outside of the U.S. and Canada up 18 percent. The network recently surpassed more than 119,000 agents in over 100 countries and territories.

“The global appeal of the RE/MAX network is unmatched by any of our competitors,” says Shawna Gilbert, vice president of Global Development for RE/MAX. “In 2017, we were delighted to welcome six new countries to the RE/MAX network: Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Latvia, Antigua, Taiwan and Ethiopia. This global expansion not only helps to strengthen our in-network referral system, it also helps local job growth and the international real estate industry as a whole.”

RE/MAX honored four global regions with Region of the Year awards at the 2018 RE/MAX R4 Convention. RE/MAX Portugal was named overall Global Region of the Year.

“RE/MAX Portugal added 55 new offices and grew the number of new agents by nearly 20 percent in 2017,” Gilbert says. “We’re seeing great success in the European region because our global broker/owners and agents have proven the value of experience and professionalism in their local markets.”

The RE/MAX Global Region of the Year Award winners are:

Asia Pacific Region of the Year – RE/MAX Mongolia

Europe Region of the Year – RE/MAX Portugal

Middle East/Africa Region of the Year – RE/MAX of Southern Africa

Latin America/Caribbean Region of the Year – RE/MAX Peru

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.



