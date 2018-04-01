The Benefits of Blogging

By Joshua Katz and the Experts at Realty ONE Group

There are many advantages to blogging, such as growing your brand, business and online community, so there isn’t a question on whether you should be doing it. The real challenge is creating a blog that offers interesting, original content that is both straightforward and engaging, with short sentences and sub-headings for the readers who demand 500 words of knowledge condensed in 300 words or less.

As conversation-starters, we need to adapt with how viewers are digesting information. The trick is to publish informative, well-written posts with strategy and viewer engagement in mind.

What Does Blogging Actually Do for Your Brand?

Draw Online Traffic – A blog gives readers a reason to bookmark your site, as long as you are providing quality content and posting frequently.

Nurture and Convert Viewers – A well thought-out and strategized blog can help your readers make informed decisions and make you an authoritative and trustworthy source.

Transform Your page Into a Destination – An excellent strategy is to create a page that visitors will want to read at their leisure. By creating lighthearted, yet relevant content, your page will be seen as informative and exciting, which, in turn, will create brand loyalty.

Grow Demand and Interest in Your Products or Services – Your blog is a dynamic portfolio that will showcase your brand and business, and is a brilliant way to display strengths, stories and past successes that provide legitimacy in the digital world.



How to Do It



Build your blog around a niche or subject. It may sound obvious, but consistency in subject matter is important. Your blog should coincide with your brand and your brand's voice.

Have a consistent brand voice. Using your personality to build a brand voice is an excellent way to humanize yourself and your business, and separate you from your competitors.

Have a consistent theme that matches your brand. There should not be any disconnect between the theme of your blog and your brand. You want to have a cohesive feel that your viewers can easily understand and relate to.

Create relevant content constantly. Having a structured posting schedule is very important to the success of a blog. Posting consistently, and posting relevant, useful content, will make all the difference and separate you from the pack.

Realty ONE Group, a trailblazing real estate brand, recently launched their blog, UNwritten. UNwritten is an excellent example of an all-encompassing blog, providing the latest industry news, trends, tools and stories in multiple formats. Beyond the written word, UNwritten gives articles, videos, podcasts, and opinion pieces from the CEO, Kuba Jewgieniew. To learn more, check out blog.realtyonegroup.com.

