Quicken Loans’ Rocket Mortgage Announces Co-Branded Campaign for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Quicken Loans has announced a co-branded campaign alongside Marvel Studios in advance of “Avengers: Infinity War.” The campaign includes a commercial, which debuted during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship game, as well as placement of Quicken Loans’ Rocket Mortgage in the film’s opening scenes, and online ads, social media, videos and more.

“By teaming up with Marvel Studios’ ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ we are not only able to produce fun, energetic and creative content, but the campaign also provides Rocket Mortgage a strong opportunity to connect with current and future homebuyers,” says Casey Hurbis, CMO at Quicken Loans. “Rocket Mortgage is the best platform for consumers to be superhero-level confident when buying a home.”

“This campaign is about embracing confidence and feeling empowered, just like our heroes do,” says Mindy Hamilton, senior vice president of Global Partnerships & Marketing for Marvel Studios. “It’s easy to be envious of the super powers that we see in the film, but Rocket Mortgage is reminding us in a fun way that we have tools at our disposal to conquer whatever obstacles lie ahead. We’re excited to welcome everyone into this new little pocket of our universe.”

“Avengers: Infinity War” is coming to theaters April 27.

For more information, please visit www.rocketmortgage.com.



