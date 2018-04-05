Realty ONE Group on Track to Sell 100 Franchises This Year

One of the fastest-growing real estate brands announces 22 new franchise locations in first quarter, significantly outpacing previous rates of growth

Following a year in which Realty ONE Group had sold 30 new franchises, the family-owned and debt-free real estate franchisor has sold an additional 22 franchises in the first quarter of 2018, the company announced today.

Reaching this benchmark puts Realty ONE Group on the path to achieve its goal of selling 100 franchises in 2018, nearly doubling its footprint in a single year. Prior to 2017, the company had sold 14 franchises in what was its heaviest franchising year at the time.

Content Square 1.

“We are pleased to report such explosive growth,” says Kuba Jewgieniew, founder and CEO of Realty ONE Group. “It’s been 12 years since I launched Realty ONE Group with an agent-first model, and now we’re seeing the vision become a reality across the United States and beyond. I am extremely proud of our team which has worked tirelessly to bring the dream to fruition.”

From the outset, Realty ONE Group was built on powerful branding and an industry-disruptive business model that gives real estate agents 100 percent of their commissions, empowering them to reinvest and scale their businesses as they see fit, while the franchisor supports them with comprehensive coaching and proprietary technology.

“Once we began to focus primarily on franchising last year, the company and the brand really took off,” says Vinnie Tracey, president of Realty ONE Group Affiliates, the franchising arm of the parent company. “We’ve been growing steadily at a healthy and sustainable pace, and we expect this rate of expansion to continue—if not accelerate—in the second quarter of 2018 and through next year.”

Content Square 2.

Today, Realty ONE Group has more than 10,000 agents and 113 offices. The brand also transcends the real estate industry as it fuels philanthropic endeavors across the nation through the nonprofit Realty ONE Group Cares program, which saw Realty ONE Group’s associates log 529 hours of community service and impact 15,897 lives last year.

For more information, please visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.