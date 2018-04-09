Howard Hanna Opening Office on Outer Banks of North Carolina

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has announced that, in the coming weeks, it is opening an office on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The office, led by Managing Broker Karen Ritenour, boasts two local teams: the Siers Team (Michael Siers, Stacy Siers, Yuliya Vishneuskaya and Maria Daniels); and the Jones Group (Randy Jones, Lynn Sherman and Peter Wray).

“With the amazing growth we have experienced in Northeast North Carolina, the decision to open an office on the Outer Banks was a natural next step,” says Gail Coleman, president of the Southeast Region for Howard Hanna. “We are excited about the great team we already have in place and the opportunities that lie ahead for continued growth and expansion.”

The office, at 3928 N. Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk, is currently under renovation. The Kitty Hawk location is in addition to Howard Hanna’s other offices in the state, in Currituck and Elizabeth City.

Howard Hanna’s customer-centric program, the 100% Money Back Guarantee, will be offered to clients in the Outer Banks, along with one-stop shopping which gives both homebuyers and sellers the opportunity to take advantage of mortgages, closing services, appraisal services and insurance services, all under one roof.

For more information, please visit www.howardhanna.com.



