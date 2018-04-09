Announces New Tech-Focused Event for August

To help illustrate the new chapter being written in its more than 100-year-old history, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) on Monday revealed a new visual identity designed to make its iconic brand and “block R” logo more multi-dimensional, dynamic and future-focused.





“It’s a new day and a new dawn at NAR and this reflects our vision of rebirth and change,” said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg in an exclusive interview with RISMedia. “The block R logo was designed in 1973 and we felt it was time to modernize. We want the new brand to help us convey the changes of what the new NAR is all about and what the REALTOR® brand means to consumers.”

Redesigned for the first time in 45 years, the newly evolved mark and logo, referred to as a “new dimension,” leverages many of the recognizable elements of the REALTOR® mark, such as the blue color palette, but moves the logo from a flat, two-dimensional image to a contemporary 3-D cube, symbolizing the “new dimension” at NAR and the multi-dimensional relationships REALTORS® have with consumers.

“As we tried to reimagine our REALTOR® R, we thought about the people behind the brand—the human beings who are making the real estate transaction happen,” explained Goldberg. “Consumers trust our members and our brand represents trust. We don’t ever want to lose sight of the fact that the human factor makes the brand what it is.”

“NAR and its members have always understood that real estate is, and always will be, a people-focused business,” said NAR President Elizabeth Mendenhall, a sixth-generation REALTOR® from Columbia, Mo., and CEO of RE/MAX Boone Realty. “The evolution of the REALTOR® brand reinforces who we are as an organization—an unrivaled advocate and trusted resource in real estate, growing and adapting to the changing demographics and needs of today’s buyers, sellers and investors. It expresses the role that REALTORS® play in a meaningful and deeply emotional milestone in life, and more than simply a transaction, we are helping clients achieve their hopes and dreams.”

The new logo also features a slightly redrawn but still very recognizable “R” letterform and a bold san-serif typography for the association name, which not only modernizes the overall look, but makes the branding more social-media friendly, as well. Members will be able to begin using the new branding in June of this year, with a deadline of year-end 2019 to have full implementation in place.

According to Goldberg, the evolved branding reflects NAR’s wide-sweeping goals for the future. “The time is now. This is not about moving NAR forward—it’s about moving our industry forward. Technology, shifting market conditions and consumers are reshaping the real estate industry at a breakneck pace; and when I became NAR’s CEO last fall, I vowed to lead the association into the future and ensure that our members can compete and thrive in a dynamic marketplace. The new brand embodies the association’s rich history, but better reflects our forward-thinking focus and how we’ll stay ahead of industry evolution and disruption and continue to lead the real estate industry in the years ahead.”

To that end, Goldberg also announced the launch of a brand new, technology-focused event taking place this August in Northern California: The Innovation, Opportunity and Investment Summit, powered by NAR and its strategic investment arm Second Century Ventures.

“This event is about promoting the inclusiveness of a larger tent,” explained Goldberg. “[Big tech] companies are coming into real estate regardless. I want to make the tent bigger so that NAR is a facilitator and a partner with these companies, not the builder. That’s a sea change for us. That new path is conveyed in our new brand—it’s a new dimension for us.”

NAR worked with Conran Design Group, a global branding and design firm headquartered in New York and London, where it originated over 60 years ago, to evolve the association’s brand identity and mark; Conran has worked with numerous other recognizable brands, including Coca-Cola, P&G, Pfizer, Nestle, Rolls-Royce and Shell. During the nearly yearlong process, Conran conducted extensive research, beginning with an extensive brand audit and numerous stakeholder interviews. They also conducted statistically valid surveys of consumers and REALTORS®, and worked with a sounding board of members and NAR’s leadership team throughout. In early June, NAR will begin the brand transition process across its communications, as well as initiate the external brand roll-out of brand guidelines and downloadable artwork to its more than 1,200 affiliated local and state associations of REALTORS® and its 1.3 million members.

The original “block R” logo was first adopted in 1973, when the association changed its name from the National Association of Real Estate Boards to the National Association of REALTORS®. The membership mark is recognized globally and identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the association and subscribes to its strict code of ethics. Not all real estate agents are REALTORS®, and only those who join the association can call themselves a REALTOR® and use the membership mark.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.