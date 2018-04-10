ARMLS and Metro MLS Agree to Joint Venture

Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service (ARMLS®) and Metro Multiple Listing Service Inc. (Metro MLS) in Wisconsin have agreed to an as-yet-to-be-named joint venture, collaborating on MLS services and merging public record operations. According to the organizations, the agreement is the first major MLS venture that is noncontiguous.

“We see real value in a shared vision,” says Chris Carrillo, CEO of Metro MLS. “It requires action in the moment and the opportunity for progress is now.”

“It came down to our DNA,” says Matthew Consalvo, CEO of ARMLS. “Metro MLS shares the same values, commitment to service and vision of the MLS of the future. We are better together than apart.”

“The possibilities of this strategic partnership are not predefined by what we can imagine today, but rather by a long-term commitment that will continue to gain momentum,” Carrillo says. “Together we will forge a great future.”

Both Carrillo and Consalvo aim to advance the MLS while better serving their agent and broker communities, comprising more than 45,000 subscribers. With approval from the Board of Directors of each MLS, both formed a foundation of best practices and industry standards.

“The collaboration between two noncontiguous markets meets a national necessity for MLS consolidation that can finally provide a more subscriber-centric approach,” says Debbie Yost, chair of the Board of Directors of ARMLS. “By maintaining their respective locations, this partnership can uphold the integrity and trust each brand has built within their own marketplaces.”

“It’s an exciting time,” says Joe Horning, chairman of Metro MLS. “We are advancing change in a way that has never been done before. Bringing Metro MLS and ARMLS together will result in many positives.”



