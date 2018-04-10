Navigating the Resort and Second-Home Marketplace

NAR’s RSPS certification affords real estate professionals a competitive edge

When it comes to staying ahead of the competition, differentiation is the name of the game. And for those looking to distinguish themselves among both their peers and consumers, the National Association of REALTORS® Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist (RSPS) certification is one arrow real estate professionals can’t afford to not have in their quiver.

“I’ve always touted myself as a second-home and resort specialist,” says Nancy Lee Clancy, an associate broker with Jackson Hole Real Estate Associates in Jackson, Wyo. Having earned her real estate license 22 years ago, Clancy notes that the motivation behind her decision to obtain the RSPS certification in 2016 boils down to making sure she’s not missing a beat when it comes to the resort community in which she works.

Content Square 1.

“While Jackson Hole was a sleepy town in the mid-’90s, it’s been discovered nationally over the last 22 years, making it an incredible real estate market with very few ups and downs,” says Clancy.

For Reah Smith, a REALTOR® with Lake Keowee Real Estate in Seneca, S.C., the RSPS certification has proven to be a boon in her market, an area where many second-home clients flock.

“People are looking to move here for their destination or final home,” says Smith, who earned the RSPS certification in 2017.

Content Square 2.

Laser-focused on maintaining her position as an expert in her local market area, Smith goes on to explain that the RSPS certification shows her clients that she’s well versed and qualified to help them through the process.

“Any time you can differentiate yourself as someone who is educated, full-time and willing to put the needs of your client first will definitely help you become a stronger agent,” says Smith.

“As real estate professionals, we tend to get into our own routine and fixate on what we’re doing. The opportunity to expand what you assume you already know, and to learn more about the business that you do, is going to benefit both you and your clients,” says Clancy, who—along with Smith—sits on the Resort and Second Home Real Estate Committee.

Content Square 3.

“Sitting on the committee allows me to stay abreast of all the issues that affect not only my area, but resort areas across the country, as well,” says Clancy, who helped create a variety of materials to assist those working with rental properties.

From industry-facing brochures geared toward helping associations and agents learn what they need to do to help their clients with short-term rentals, to literature educating owners in regard to what they should research and what their responsibilities are as they prepare for renting their home, education is critical across the board.

For Smith, serving on the committee affords her the opportunity to have an ear to the ground on a national level. “Serving on the committee provides a glimpse into what my peers are seeing in the resort and second-home markets so that we can be proactive and prepare ourselves for the trends coming our way,” says Smith.

But the benefits associated with earning the RSPS certification don’t end there. In fact, both Clancy and Smith point to the referral network they’re now a part of as another unique competitive advantage.

“It’s extremely helpful to have a referral network of real estate professionals across the nation in different resort and second-home markets that I can network with,” concludes Smith.

For more information, please visit www.NAR.realtor/Resort.

