How to Start Seeing More Solar

The following information is provided by the Center for REALTOR® Development and has been adapted with permission from its original publication on Elevate Energy’s blog on March 8, 2018.

The inventory of homes with solar energy is growing. The number of households with solar energy systems in the U.S. is expected to surpass 1 million this year. By 2020, this number is expected to reach 4 million.

Michael Brannon is a REALTOR® at Coldwell Banker Bain in the state of Washington. He recently completed the online course Selling the Sun: Establishing Value for Solar Homes from Elevate Energy and the U.S. Department of Energy SunShot Initiative.

“Your eyesight focuses on what your mind’s eye is focused on, like when you’re shopping for a particular type of car and then all of a sudden you see that model everywhere,” Brannon says. “Well, now I see so many houses that have solar panel installations, whereas before they didn’t seem to register.”

Brannon, a U.S. Navy Veteran, has been with Coldwell Banker Bain for three years. “I help real people buy and sell homes and I especially love being able to serve the military, both active and fellow veterans,” he says.

Brannon heard of the course through the National Association of REALTORS® and was compelled to sign up because he believes we can reduce our impact on the earth. “I want to be a part of promoting alternative energy sources,” he says.

Yet, for many real estate professionals, solar remains a new frontier. The Selling the Sun course provides an overview, including:

A review of the core components of the system and an explanation of how they work together to create electricity

Tips for listing homes that showcase the benefits of solar installations

Current financing options available to help homeowners fund a solar installation



Get Solar-Smart for a Market Edge

The result? Agents who complete the course can communicate the value of solar installations to homeowners and lenders. They’ll also know what questions to ask, how PV solar installations affect the sale of a home, and how to identify installations on a multiple listing service.

“I believe in continuing education, and, as a professional, it is your responsibility to increase one’s knowledge level,” Brannon says.

“Mainly, I’ve gained confidence that I understand the steps needed to better evaluate a home with a solar power installation—not only for helping people sell their home, but it increases my value to help someone buy a home that has a pre-existing system,” Brannon says.

There’s a clear environmental impact, too. Once PV solar installations are consistently and accurately valued and investment increases, so too will growth of clean energy nationwide.

Resources for More Information

This video from George Washington University Solar Institute provides even more industry trends related to solar energy, as does Elevate Energy’s website. Furthermore, individuals interested in the complementary continuing education developed for appraisers should check out the information on their site, or contact Elevate Energy directly.



