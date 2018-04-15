AREAA Commemorates Fair Housing: Video

The Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act recently, with 2018 National President Randy Char issuing a statement:

“Here and now, we celebrate this historic act that has allowed generations of AAPI [Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders] in this country to purchase a home; however, even today, many in our community continue to experience the same kind of discrimination and hatred that was so rampant for so long in this country. So while we recognize and applaud the progress made over the last 50 years, we understand that there is still much work yet to be done.”

In addition to the statement, AREAA issued a video, debuted at its recent Global + Luxury Real Estate Summit:

