Weichert Commercial Closes Sale of 37,416-Square-Foot Building

Weichert Commercial Brokerage, Inc., has closed the sale of a 37,416-square-foot building in Edison, N.J., 75 Lincoln Highway. Weichert Commercial SVPs Mario Chiarella and Beth Krinsky closed the transaction.

Chiarella and Krinsky represented a buyer from New York City who wanted an office building in New Jersey located within walking distance of a train station. After conducting extensive market research and making calls to local office building owners, the pair identified the building at 75 Lincoln Highway as the perfect fit for the buyer.

“All of us at Weichert Commercial Brokerage are pleased to congratulate Mario and Beth on the closing of this transaction,” says James Sousa, president of Weichert Commercial Brokerage, Inc. “Their experience and expertise were key to making this deal a success.”

