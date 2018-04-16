Yardi Acquires Phoenix Broadband Ltd.

Yardi has acquired Phoenix Broadband, Ltd., a Stirling, Scotland-based coworking hardware and infrastructure provider. Phoenix Broadband is known for its Medusabusiness brand, which has more than 700 customers (over 300 in North America), including business centers, coworking spaces and real estate managers.

“We are expanding our investments in the coworking arena,” says Gordon Morrell, executive vice president of Yardi. “Shared workspaces are a growing industry that bridges real estate and technology—areas that continue to be Yardi’s primary focus.”

“We are delighted to become part of the Yardi family, and through them, ensure Medusa is the leading network technology powering the boom of flexible workspace in the real estate industry,” says Tony Freeth, principal for Medusabusiness. “We believe our clients will benefit tremendously from Yardi’s investment in the future of coworking.”

The Medusabusiness team of 10 developers, help desk associates, sales and management will continue to operate from its office in Scotland.

