Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has entered Australia and New Zealand, with CT Investment Holdings Pty Ltd. Chairman Charles Tarbey the brand’s master franchisor in both. CT Investment Holdings Pty Ltd. and Tarbey will head up the brand’s growth, marketing and operations.

“This announcement marks a momentous point in Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s strategic growth story in a milestone year for our brand,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “The Better Homes & Gardens® lifestyle media brand has an unparalleled scope and reputation in Australia, as it does in the United States. These benefits pave a path of competitive advantage for the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand as it launches in Australia and New Zealand. There is no better person to oversee the brand’s strategic growth and development than Charles, a seasoned and respected leader in real estate.”

In Australia, the Better Homes & Gardens brand garners 7.4 million people across broadcast, digital, print and social, including 3.5 million television viewers, 2.5 million readers and 1.2 million social touchpoints. Additionally, Better Homes & Gardens magazine is the most-read magazine in Australia.

“The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand is poised for strategic growth in Australia and New Zealand,” says Tarbey. “Its next-generation lifestyle positioning, coupled with the iconic foundation and reach of the Better Homes & Gardens media brand, capitalizes on uncharted opportunity in our markets. Affiliated companies and agents will enjoy unique business advantages, and their clients will benefit from the content and offerings that only this relationship can bring.”

