Bronx Brokerage Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate

A Bronx, N.Y.-based brokerage, Prudential Kafcos Realty, has affiliated with the CENTURY 21® System, now operating as CENTURY 21 Kafcos Realty. The brokerage will continue serving the Bronx and Westchester County.

“When our father first established Kafcos Realty, he was affiliated with the CENTURY 21 System and was always very impressed with the brand and everything it had to offer,” says Greg Kafcos, who is co-owner with his sister, Dawn Kafcos. “We are thrilled to be returning to our office’s roots, so-to-speak, and teaming up with a company that prioritizes many of the same ethics and principles that our office was built upon. Beyond that, we are excited about what the CENTURY 21 brand can offer our agents—both established and up-and-coming—especially as the brand is evolving to better meet the needs of today’s consumers and agents.”

“CENTURY 21 Kafcos Realty exemplifies the strength a small office can have when they deeply embed themselves within their local communities,” says Nick Bailey, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Co-owners Greg and Dawn Kafcos are laser-focused on building up a strong team of top talent, and we’re excited to have them on board at a time when we’re demanding the industry expect more from agents.”

