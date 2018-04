REALTORSÂ® Can Extend Their Liberty Mutual Benefits to Their Clients

NAR PULSE—A bonus for your members and savings for their clients—it’s a win-win! The Liberty Mutual Auto Insurance Referral Program™ allows REALTORS® to extend to their clients the same auto insurance savings and benefits that they have through NAR’s REALTOR Benefits® Program. Plus, for every client they refer to Liberty Mutual who completes an auto quote, they may be eligible to receive up to $40. Learn more.

Take Your Branding Up a Notch

Take your firm’s branding to the next level by claiming your .realtor™ web address. Use a .realtor™ to build your online presence with domain that is unique and industry-specific. Don’t wait; stake your claim today.



Large Teams Find Growth and Success With Realtor.com®

RISMedia recently interviewed top team leader Kevin Blain on the impact online leads had on the growth of his 50+ agent team. He gives a thumbs up to online lead generation and realtor.com®, but advises you still need to follow up quickly—and follow up again, and follow up again. Read story.

Content Square 1.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.