3 Housing Trends to Watch

The Canadian housing market got off to a slow start this year, as a new mortgage stress test sent home sales numbers plummeting. Will things start to thaw with the warmer weather? It’s possible—many economists are predicting that the market will start to adjust to the effects of the new mortgage rules in the coming months. But aside from a slight uptick in sales, there are plenty of other trends to look out for this quarter. Read on for three things you should be watching for this spring.

Condos are booming. In Canada’s priciest housing markets (we’re looking at you, Toronto and Vancouver), buyers are increasingly turning to condos for a more affordable chance at homeownership. Investors are responding to this rise in demand by doubling down on the new construction condo market. “Many end users have been looking to the…condo apartment sector for more affordable homes,” states a recent report from the Toronto Real Estate Board. High demand will likely push prices higher towards the end of the year, even as other housing types remain relatively cool.

Quebec is on fire. Quebec’s housing market is riding strong economic fundamentals, and is widely predicted to have its best performance in years. Montreal’s employment market has created 105,000 jobs in the last two years, while unemployment remains low and consumer confidence sits at a 15-year high. While other provinces saw a dip in sales in January, Quebec home sales reached a 10-year high. The province’s lower price point (home prices average in the mid-$200,000s) has allowed it to dodge many of the side effects of the recently introduced mortgage stress test.

Content Square 1.

Vancouver won’t be cool for long. Though the BC government recently introduced a new housing plan intended to dampen sky-high prices, many economists predict things won’t stay cool for long. The Bank of Canada is set to steadily increase interest rates over the coming years, which should further erode housing affordability in the already expensive city. Currently, mortgage carrying costs account for over 65 per cent of a median household income in the city. “Over the medium- and longer-term, there is a strong likelihood that average home prices in BC’s largest urban centres will continue to trend higher, supported by a growing population and rising land costs,” according to a recent report from Scotiabank Economics.