Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties Announces Creative Brand Manager to Launch Luxury Collection

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties has announced Mike Manganaan as creative brand manager, launching the “Luxury Collection” for the areas of San Francisco and North Bay.

“This new position complements the company’s strategic initiatives to provide the highest level of skill, support and service to our clients, our sales professionals and the properties we represent,” say Gretchen Pearson, CEO and president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties, and Paula Gold-Nocella, Drysdale Properties’ broker and regional partner for San Francisco and North Bay.

“Mike’s creative expertise, project management skills and over 13 years of real estate marketing experience makes him the perfect fit as we launch our Luxury Collection,” Gold-Nocella says. “He is an outstanding addition to our marketing team and we are excited to welcome him to Drysdale Properties.”

Content Square 1.

Manganaan was formerly creative director and lead designer for Paragon Real Estate Group. His experience in real estate started at Vanguard Properties. He studied web design and new media at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.

“Every property, and every agent, is like a snowflake—they are all different and special,” says Manganaan. “I am committed to raising the standard of care in the industry and feel that aligning with Drysdale Properties is the best company to accomplish these goals.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties is ranked No. 71 in RISMedia’s 2018 Power Broker Report & Survey for sales volume, and has earned the second place QE Award for service excellence. The company is home to over 1,100 real estate professionals in 41 offices throughout Northern California and Nevada.

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.DrysdaleSF.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.