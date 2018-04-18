CRS Data Expands California MLS Base

CRS Data has expanded its California MLS base, bringing its customers for MLS Tax Suite to 10 total: Fresno Association of REALTORS®; Sandicor; bridgeMLS; Mammoth Lakes Board of REALTORS®; MLSListings; Tuolumne County Association of REALTORS®; Lassen Association of REALTORS® and Siskiyou Association of REALTORS®; Greater Antelope Valley Association of REALTORS®; and the Tahoe Sierra Board of REALTORS®.

“As CRS Data continues to grow, we fundamentally believe in the importance of staying true to our roots, including our dedication to customer service and smart, timely data,” says Matt Casey, CEO of CRS Data. “These aspects of our company have both been instrumental in helping us grow our customer base in the state of California. We look forward to continuing to meet our members’ property data needs.”

For more information, please visit www.crsdata.com.



