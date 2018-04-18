The Keyes Company Renews Partnership With Move For Hunger

The Keyes Company has renewed its partnership with Move For Hunger, a national nonprofit, to assist with collecting food and delivering meals as a patron-level partner throughout the state. The company’s Second Annual Spring Food Drive will be held from April 23-May 5.

When people move, they often throw out a good deal of “stuff;” unfortunately, much of this is food that could be delivered to a family in need, rather than left behind. The Keyes Company’s agents provide materials to their customers to raise awareness about hunger in their community and urge them to donate their non-perishable food when they move. The service is free to customers and turns every move into an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of people facing hunger simply by sharing what they can spare on moving day. Residents in the communities that The Keyes Company serves can also drop off non-perishable food items at their offices throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and Volusia counties.

“Our associates see firsthand the amount of food thrown away during the moving process,” says Jason Pappas, Keyes Next Gen co-chair. “The opportunity to offer that food to people in need was an easy choice for us.”

“More than 3 million people in Florida face hunger every single day, including one in five children,” says Adam Lowy, executive director and founder of Move For Hunger. “The Keyes Company recognizes the urgency of the problem and they are committed to helping people in the communities they serve.”

In April 2017, The Keyes Company collected more than 6,300 pounds of food, which is enough to provide 5,280 meals.



