A Progressive Approach to the Mortgage Process

Quicken Loans offers superior service and a speedy close

David Winans of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans has been working in real estate for over 30 years, and with six offices in Dallas, Texas, he’s no stranger to the hustle of a hot market. For the past three years, Winans and his team have been turning to Quicken Loans for their superior customer service, paired with their ability to turn around a speedy close.

Part of this excellent client care comes from the way Winans’ team works directly with their own dedicated Quicken Loans Market Manager, Mike Starn.

“If I have any questions during the mortgage process, I can call Mike directly,” says Winans. “Mike always answers and works diligently to meet our team’s needs. Even though they’re now the largest retail lender in America, they still have a very local feel.”

This type of superior service comes in handy in Dallas, where homes go fast, and sellers usually receive five to 10 offers. Being able to prove that your buyer is the best choice for a speedy close is key.

Kathy Grissum, one of Winans’ agents, shares a Quicken Loans success story of a client who wished to purchase a home using a VA loan in a very competitive market.

“I knew we were going to be competing against multiple offers, and, unfortunately, a VA loan is at the bottom of the list when sellers are considering many offers,” says Grissum. “Somehow, I had to come up with a plan on ‘stacking the deck’ in my client’s favor, which was going to be a challenge.”

Grissum’s client was pre-qualified with another lender, but when she called to get a speedy pre-approval letter, they told her it would be over a week, which would mean losing the listing the buyer loved.

“I then suggested she call Quicken Loans, and they were on the ball,” says Grissum, whose client was pre-approved in 36 hours, with a closing projected as early as 27 days. Her client made an enticing offer of $5,000 over asking, with less than 30 days to close, and no closing costs. To put the cherry on top, Quicken Loans called Grissum and asked if they could reach out to the listing agent directly to let them know the buyer’s loan was almost as good as cash, with the exception of needing an appraisal.

“Our offer was accepted, even over the listing agent’s buyer’s offer, and a cash offer,” says Grissum. “What put it over the top was the call from Quicken Loans assuring the listing agent that my client was creditworthy.”

Winans echoes Grissum’s sentiment: “Before our company used Quicken Loans, I had grouped them in with all the big bank lenders. We quickly learned that they’re very progressive, and all about getting the loan done quickly and efficiently. Now, I recommend Quicken Loans to all of my friends and colleagues because I know Quicken Loans will take care of them.”

For more information, please visit www.RealEstate.QuickenLoans.com or call 866-718-9842.