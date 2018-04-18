Standout City Among Canada’s Emerging Housing Markets

There’s always plenty of buzz about the Toronto and Vancouver real estate markets, but a new city has emerged as one of Canada’s hottest housing markets: Montreal.

The city had a banner year in 2017, with the second highest number of home sales ever recorded in the area. Every property type saw a bump in sales, with a remarkable 17 per cent increase in condo sales. According to industry watchers, 2018 could be the best year for the city yet. Read on for three reasons why Montreal is the market to watch this year.

It’s dodging the effects of the stress test. The median price of a Montreal family home was $310,000 in 2017, well below markets like Toronto and Vancouver. The more affordable price point means that buyers aren’t as deterred by the new mortgage stress test as they are in other parts of the country. While national home sales have consistently fallen throughout the first quarter of 2018, Montreal saw a 7 per cent sales bump in March. As long as the price point remains in the mid-$200,000s, that’s unlikely to change anytime soon.

It’s got great economic fundamentals. The city’s housing market is sitting on top of some solid economic stats. It has created 105,000 jobs in the last two years, has a low unemployment rate and increased migration numbers. Add in a consumer confidence rate that’s at a 15-year high, and you’ve got a recipe for a strong economy and an even stronger housing market. As more job seekers make their way into the city, demand and activity are predicted to increase.

Montreal is becoming a tech hub. Speaking of job seekers, Montreal’s tech scene has never been hotter. The city is home to Ubisoft Entertainment (which currently employs 3,400 people in the area), and its FinTech and artificial intelligence industries are also growing by the day. The more the scene grows, the more likely property values will follow suit. The city is well on its way to challenging Toronto for the title of “Silicon Valley North.”