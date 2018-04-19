Canadaâ€™s Market Recovery From 2018 Mortgage Tightening

Itâ€™s no secret that Canadian home sales dropped after stricter mortgage regulations came into effect last January. With a reworked stress test, many potential homeowners found they no longer qualified for a mortgage, prompting buyers to put their purchase plans on hold.

Ontario on its Way to Balancing Out?

The good news? According to some Canadian economists, the market might balance out again by the end of the year. After home prices in Ontario dropped in February and March on a year-over-year basis, RBC Senior Economist Robert Hogue shared a positive take on the numbers. He told news outlets that Marchâ€™s year-over-year drop actually indicates a modest upward trend compared to Februaryâ€™s. According to Hogue, it will take longer to ascertain the sustainable impact of the new mortgage rules, but there is a chance the market is on its way to rebalancing.

Other Canadian Markets See Rise in Sales

In Montreal, home sales have already increased by 5.1 per cent, while Ottawa has seen an increase of 22.1 per cent. Michael Dolega, a senior economist with TD Bank, told news outlets this is a case of generally more affordable markets attracting more buyers as Canada continues to grapple with new mortgage rules and climbing interest rates.

Vancouver Sees Expansion of Foreign Buyer Tax

Though Vancouver has seen an 8.6 per cent decrease in sales this year, in March, the government announced it would implement an expansion of the cityâ€™s foreign buyer tax. This would enforce even more regulations on the number of foreign investors and purchasers. When Toronto implemented a foreign buyer tax, it saw a drop in home prices and some economists predict the same for Vancouver. This has the potential to balance out two of Canadaâ€™s most impactful real estate markets.