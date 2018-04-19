How to Create and Customize a Free Theme in Google Slides

If you use a default design theme when you create a listing presentation or homebuyer seminar, you’re missing out on an opportunity to build trust and brand awareness. The good news? That’s easy to fix! In Google Slides, it’s easy to create a custom theme with your fonts, colors, logo and branding. Google Slides is a free tool included with every free Gmail account that makes creating, editing and sharing presentations from any device easy. Here’s how to create your own presentation theme in Google Slides.

Step 1: Create a new presentation

Go to drive.google.com and click “NEW” to create a new Google Slides presentation.

Step 2: Open the master file

The master file controls the global features of your presentation. Click “View” and select “Master” to create and customize your theme.

Step 3: Pick a theme

Choose a theme with a similar look to what you want. Don’t worry too much about colors and fonts; you can change these and many other details afterward.

Step 4: Name your theme

Click the “Rename” button to give your theme a custom name and differentiate it from the base theme.

Step 5: Make your edits

Any changes you make to the master slide change on all of your theme’s layout slides. That makes it easy to apply fonts, colors and header choices across the board. You may also want to use this feature to add your logo, business name or phone number to your presentation theme.

The “Background” button appears when you click in the empty area above your master slide; it has one of the largest visual impacts on your theme. You can upload an image to your background, choose a solid color, or apply a gradient for the theme’s background.

Step 6: Inspect your layouts

Once your master theme looks how you want it to look, scroll through the pre-formatted layouts to make sure the changes you made on the master slide look right on the individual layouts. If you have the same problem across several layouts, adjust your master slide to fix the problem across the board. If the issue is more localized, you can edit the individual layout in your theme. You can also create brand-new layouts for an even more customized theme.

Step 7: Save your theme

You want to be able to use your theme again and again, so title your completed theme as a template so you remember not to use this copy as a presentation.

Step 8: Access your theme

To access your theme, start a new presentation in Google Slides and select “Import Theme.”

Step 9: Find your theme

In the “Presentations” section of the import theme box, you can either scroll through the list of files to find your theme or type its name in the search bar.

Step 10: Import your theme

Click “Import Theme” to pull in your customized colors, fonts and layouts. After that, you’re ready to start adding your content.

