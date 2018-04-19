Monthly Rent Spikes in This Canadian City

According to reports from Urbanation, Toronto’s monthly rent has increased by 10.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2018 alone. The average rent for a Toronto condo now clocks in at over $2,200 per month. Here’s what’s driving the increase:

Income required to purchase has increased. Thanks to stricter Canadian mortgage rules, which came into effect in January, the average annual income required to purchase a condo has gone up dramatically. Last year, buyers needed an average annual income of $77,000. With the new mortgage regulations, which feature a stricter “stress test,” the average annual income needed to qualify grew to $100,000—a sizable increase that has caused many buyers to put their purchase plans on hold.

Rental supply has dropped. Thanks to the increase in potential buyers choosing to rent instead, Toronto’s rental supply has dropped to 12 per cent, the lowest level in almost a decade. With more competition, rates are driven higher. Some rental units are even the subject of bidding wars, as people scramble to find suitable accommodation within city limits.

Developers face backlog. In its report, Urbanation also suggests Toronto developers are starting to be more cautious about launching new projects. Though an increase in supply could help balance out climbing rental rates, developers struggle with the city’s approval delays and rising construction costs. This makes it a lengthier process to complete buildings in progress and forces them to be more cautious about launching new ones. Urbanation predicts that the number of new condos built this year will drop significantly.