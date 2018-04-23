ShowingTime Showing Index Increases 5.7 Percent Year-Over-Year

ShowingTime’s Showing Index in March increased 5.7 percent at the national level from one year ago, with the Midwest and South having the highest year-over-year increases in showings at 6.8 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively. Showings in the Northeast also increased, up 4.7 percent, while showings in the West decreased, down 1.4 percent.

“The trend of increased showing activity has continued, and we’ve now reached an all-time high since the initial index value was set,” says Daniil Cherkasskiy, chief analytics officer at ShowingTime. “The unprecedented low housing inventory has resulted in more demand per listing throughout the country.”

The Index tracks the average appointments received on active listings during the month.

