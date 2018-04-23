Yardi Announces Senior CRM App

Yardi has announced an app for its Yardi Senior CRM, part of the Yardi Senior Living Suite. With the app, senior living providers can:

Access CRM data from anywhere

Manage leads and referrals in the queue

See and edit tasks and appointments on the calendar

The app automatically syncs with the user’s activity queue, helping them stay on-schedule with calendar, reminder and notification features.

“The Yardi Senior CRM app makes it possible for directors, sales counselors and other authorized users to search for and enter data in real-time on their phones,” says Ray Elliott, vice president of Senior Living at Yardi. “Providers can be more effective and offer a better customer experience outside the office without relying on manual note-taking or returning to their desks to access information. This app improves customer service, reduces human error and saves time.”

Content Square 1.

Yardi Senior CRM delivers total visibility into marketing and sales activities, with CRM tools designed specifically for senior living providers. If you are a Yardi Senior CRM client, download the app for iOS or Android.

For more information, please visit www.yardi.com or see success stories.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.