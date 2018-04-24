FHFA: February Home Prices Up

Home prices rose 0.6 percent month-over-month in February, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA) recently released House Price Index (HPI). The HPI year-over-year—based on prices for homes with Fannie Mae- or Freddie Mac-backed mortgages—was up 7.2 percent.

Per the Index, month-over-month home price changes ranged from 0.1 percent in the West North Central Census division to 1.6 percent in the East South Central division. Home price changes year-over-year ranged from 4.8 percent in the Middle Atlantic Census division to 10.3 percent in the Pacific division.

Source: Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA)



