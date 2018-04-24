Mentorship: A Recipe for Success

“Success is peace of mind which is a direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you did your best to become the best you are capable of becoming.” – John Wooden (UCLA Head Basketball Coach 1948-1975)



It’s no secret that mentorship can play a vital part in the success of any person’s career. Sports is the most obvious example of the influence of coaches and mentors, but real estate is another prime example of how true success can be achieved through developing a relationship with an influential mentor.



Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, did not start his career as the captain on the field; in fact, he started his career on the bench behind another famous quarterback, Brett Favre. Rodgers, a first-round pick in 2005 for the Packers, spent the first two seasons of his career as “second string,” and it wasn’t until Favre’s retirement in 2008 that Rodgers finally took the No. 1 spot.

During those years, Rodgers focused on his craft. He sought help and guidance from some of the experts at his disposal, like Favre and Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy. Rodgers sat through “Quarterback School” for a good portion of his days and began to develop a relationship with Favre where he was able to learn from his experience and expertise; however, the Packers shifted their system during that time, and Favre was lost in the old terminology. Rodgers was able to help Favre learn the new system, and thus created a relationship they both could learn from.

The combination of hard work, determination and mentorship is a recipe for success, and Rodgers is a perfect example of this. Since 2008, Rodgers has become a Super Bowl Champion, Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL MVP, and six-time Pro Bowler.

In real estate, the same rules apply. The difference-maker in a real estate professional’s success could be the relationship with a mentor. As we transition into this new era of real estate, a mentor’s role is more important than ever. A more experienced agent will be able to provide industry knowledge, good business sense and examples of professionalism to a newer agent. Newer agents can go to more experienced agents with questions on the extent of their work and developing and maintaining relationships with clients. Previously, the word “mentor” was only given to those with years of experience, but as technology continues to play a vital role in the industry, the qualifications to be a mentor are changing.

A lot can be learned from the younger generation of real estate professionals. The rise of digital has brought new ways to grow your business. The younger agents are experts in technology and have an unbelievable understanding of different devices and apps. They know how to be readily accessible through technology and communicate instantaneously. The experience of a veteran agent combined with the understanding of technology from a newer agent can create a perfectly balanced relationship designed for success, just like Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre.

