Ask the Coach: Accelerate New Agent Sales Immediately with a Success Plan

As the manager or broker, you have just recruited a talented group of new agents and want to see them pass the test and then launch instantly into a flood of listing and sales activity. This can and should happen if you provide them with the plan and direction as the leader. The best way to ‘hit the ground running’ is to set up your new agents with a specific daily routine and success plan of action that helps them become producing agents quickly. They will make money and thrive.

Here are some best practices for creating immediate success with your new agents:

Create a personal business plan. Based on your agent’s income goals and needs, meet with your agent and write a business plan on how much money they must, would like to, and would LOVE to make. Put on paper what the plan is for achieving those results. Identify the 3-4 methods of prospecting the agent will conduct for new listing and buyer clients. Set them off to action doing the items you each agreed to and include a due date for completing. Give them specific tasks to do to create listing and buyer opportunities for themselves.

Focus the new agent’s attention on getting at least 3 new listings in the first 60 days. We all know wonderful things happen when you are the listing agent. Besides getting most of the credit for the sale, listing agents last and sell the most. If your new agents realize early on that listings are where it’s at and they produce more buyers and additional opportunities, they will go after the listing side of the business and not spend too much time with buyers, which will really help maximize their time and set them up for immediate success.

Hold open houses in the right price points with listing opportunities. Make sure your new agents are holding the right houses open each week that attract move-up buyers that will have a house to sell and become a listing opportunity for them. Have them watch my “Make $50K at your next open house” webinar that gives amazing and easy-to-implement strategies on how to make $50,000 at their next open house with the right script strategies to convert more leads into income.

Teach them how to prospect expired listings and FSBOs. New agents will try anything, and they should. Provide them with a good script strategy that will help them get appointments. Ask for a copy of their calls and results to hold them accountable. Make the calls with them or go on appointments scheduled or not, to help. These are FREE leads that are interested in selling their homes. Proactively go after these leads and again, set them up for success.



Meet with them weekly. Hold a new-agent meeting with anyone who hasn’t sold 24 houses in two years or has been in the business less than 2 years. This creates momentum and a cadence of accountability with your new agents and they develop relationships with each other sharing successes and brainstorming challenges together as a team. This meeting should be weekly and never cancelled. The broker or manager is responsible for creating the environment for success to happen.

Sherri Johnson is a national leader offering world-class real estate keynotes, consulting and coaching while delivering accelerated results. No other coach matches her distinguished 20 years of experience as a top agent and executive of a Top 3 National brokerage. She has recruited, trained and coached thousands of agents, and was responsible for leading over 700 real estate agents and over $1.6 billion in annual sales volume. Johnson’s relevant, real-life and proven strategies, coupled with her high energy, produce immediate results and can triple your income regardless of your current production. Contact coaching@sherrijohnson.com or 844-989-2600 (toll-free) or visit www.sherrijohnson.com.

