Rock Family of Companies and Bedrock Announce Charles Wilson as Chief Security Officer

Rock Family of Companies and Bedrock have announced Charles Wilson as chief security officer, overseeing all aspects of security operations throughout the entire enterprise to ensure a safe and secure working environment for the more than 30,000 Rock Family team members in Detroit, Cleveland and across the country. Additionally, Wilson, who is a Detroit native, will lead relationship and partnership development with local law enforcement, allowing a real-time contribution of data and services in the communities where the companies are located.

Wilson was formerly vice president of Support Services at Greektown Casino-Hotel, and had been with the Detroit Police Department (DPD) for 20 years, retiring as commander and chief of staff to current Chief James Craig. Among other responsibilities, Wilson was a direct liaison to the business community, fostering a positive working relationship between DPD and local businesses. Wilson held several other prominent leadership positions during his tenure at DPD, including commanding officer of the Northwestern District, as well as roles within homicide, auto theft, internal affairs and tactical operations.

“We took a very deliberate approach to finding the right leader for security operations, conducting a nationwide search,” says Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans, part of Rock Family of Companies. “No matter who we spoke with or where we looked, Charles’ name and skillset always stood out, and he was already leading the security apparatus at Greektown Casino-Hotel, which will make his transition seamless. His strong background and experience makes him the perfect match for this dynamic and important position, and the fact that he is a native Detroiter is another tremendous plus.”

“I am inspired by the new challenge before me and look forward to working alongside all of the talented men and women of the security team and the entire Rock Family of Companies,” says Wilson. “I have dedicated my career to Detroit, and it is an honor and privilege to be part of an organization so actively involved in the community. The Rock Family of Companies has hired thousands of Detroiters, breathed new life into historic buildings and committed its significant resources to both the rebirth of downtown and Detroit’s neighborhoods. I am proud to be leading the organization’s focus on safety as a key pillar of its overall mission.”

Wilson, a self-described “sneakerhead” (and, naturally, a StockX customer) was born and raised in the city of Detroit.

For more information, please visit www.bedrockdetroit.com.



