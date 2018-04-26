NAR Broker Tip of the Month: View Recorded Sessions From the 2018 REALTORÂ® Broker Summit

View four unique business sessions from the exclusive 2018 REALTORÂ® Broker Summit on NAR’s Facebook page. View the archived recording of presentations on the timeliest topics for brokers, including training, coaching and culture, consumer trends, social media marketing and a housing market update from NAR Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun. A complete agenda, photos and slides from the event can be viewed at www.NAR.realtor/BrokerSummit.

Click here to view the recorded presentations.

