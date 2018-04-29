AREAA Global Debuts Developer Platform

The Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) has announced that AREAA Global launched the AREAA Global EXCHANGE, a platform powered by Collabra Technology that gives developers the ability to display and promote their projects.

“The AREAA Global EXCHANGE creates additional advantages for our members and their development partners,” says Carmen Chong, CEO of AREAA Global. “In addition, profits from the EXCHANGE will move us closer to building our very first AREAA National Headquarters and Community Center in San Diego.”

AREAA Global is the for-profit arm of AREAA, and all profits earned through the AREAA Global EXCHANGE will be reinvested toward AREAA’s mission.

“The EXCHANGE will expand the growth and success of AREAA, and the more we can encourage members to use it, the more effective it will become,” Chong says.

Through the EXCHANGE, 17,500 AREAA members gain access to multilingual digital marketing materials and analytics that equip them with tools to market EXCHANGE projects worldwide. The EXCHANGE currently represents 13 projects in five countries, and includes projects from development partners Lennar and Encore.

“We are talking with developers from Dubai, the Bahamas, Panama, the Cayman Islands, Laos, Cambodia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as top U.S. and Canadian developers who are seeking to create added exposure for their projects,” says Michelle van Ruyven, managing director of AREAA Global.

“It’s an honor for Collabra to provide a technology platform that supports AREAA members and AAPI communities throughout the world,” says Janet Case, CEO of Collabra. “We’re proud to be part of this diversity initiative.”

For more information, please visit www.AREAAGlobal.com.



