VIDEO: Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily e-News.



Join NAR’s year-long commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act. Watch this video to learn about the law, how it makes our industry and country stronger, and the work that is still to be done. We ask all members of the REALTOR® family to join us in this commemoration and stand together in the commitment to fair housing.

