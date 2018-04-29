ERA Real Estate Expands Northwest Presence

ERA Real Estate has expanded its Northwest presence with the affiliation of Knipe Realty, which has more than 225 agents and four offices across Oregon and Washington. Established in 2007, the brokerage will now be known as Knipe Realty ERA Powered.

“We want to thrive alongside our agents and their clients,” says Jeff Knipe, owner of Knipe Realty ERA Powered. “That’s why we’re affiliating. As an ERA Powered® company, we retain our close relationships with the communities we operate in, while providing our agents with the opportunity for significant professional growth. A new relocation division, increasing our already strong online prowess, fueling Knipe Realty’s new program initiatives and adding ERA programs to our arsenal are just some of the additions that will arm our agents with the ability to serve at an even higher level, while in turn increasing their production.

“I am thrilled to be joining forces with ERA, a brand that supports its members with the best educational resources and new technology to promote success,” Knipe says. “Our clients come to us for help on the biggest financial decision they’ll ever have to make—we think ERA will help us continue to increase the quality of the product we offer.”

Content Square 1.

“ERA is hyper-focused on helping our network achieve aggressive growth by leveraging our unique culture and technology to drive agent productivity, recruitment and retention,” says Simon Chen, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “We also actively work with our network to accelerate growth through mergers and acquisitions. It’s clear that Jeff Knipe’s commitment to encourage collaboration and strong leadership aligns with ERA’s goals. As these types of hybrid brokerage models continue to grow and evolve, ERA is committed to continuing to align with the best companies, pioneering the best models for them, their agents and the market.”



For more information, please visit www.era.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.