ReferralExchange Announces Myron Lo as Chief Strategy Officer

ReferralExchange has announced Myron Lo as chief strategy officer, leading business development and strategy. Lo, who began at the company in 2013, will report to ReferralExchange CEO Scott Olsen.

“Myron has been instrumental in increasing our footprint in the industry and fostering the key relationships behind our new opportunities,” says Olsen. “Our strategy of combining operations, tech and data to drive agent network performance and customer satisfaction has given us a great platform, and Myron will help continue to help us capitalize on that success.”

ReferralExchange saw 71 percent growth in agent matches in 2017, creating over 215,000 referral connections around the U.S. A majority of agents in the network have more than 14 years’ experience and more than $5 million in sales, and have had 20 real estate transactions in the last 12 months.

Content Square 1.

“I’m excited about the growth we’re seeing on the platform,” says Lo. “In my five years with ReferralExchange, I’ve spoken to leaders around the country who see the importance of referrals as a cornerstone of their business. We have so many great things in store that I can’t wait to share with the industry.”

Lo formerly led Innovation at ZipRealty, and was CEO and founder of PriceHub.

For more information, please visit www.referralexchange.com.

Content Square 2.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.